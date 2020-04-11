Britt Baker Featured In Quarantine Meme (Photo), Top 5 AEW Dynamite Moments, More

– AEW has released the premiere episode of “Thank You For Being A Friend”, with Justin Roberts interviewing Scorpio Sky:

– You can check out this week’s “Top 5 AEW Dynamite Moments” video below:

– AEW posted the following photos of Britt Baker. One of them shows her being a bloody mess during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast. This is part of the “Me At the Beginning Of the Quarantine/Me At the End Of the Quarantine” meme that has been going around social media: