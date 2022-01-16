Britt Baker Feels Like ‘You Can’t Trust Anything’ When It Comes To WWE

During an interview with Inside The Ropes magazine, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker commented on if WWE has ever shown any interest in signing her:

“They definitely expressed interest—unfortunately, I’ve got to pick and choose how I say this—but I just feel like you can’t trust anything with that company, whereas at AEW, I’ve never been promised anything that didn’t follow through. So it’s something that, unfortunately, it’s sad that it comes down to that, that it makes a company not really desirable because you can’t trust anything they say. And I know business is business, and I understand totally that’s what it is, but as a wrestler, business is business as well.”