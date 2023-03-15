Britt Baker Fires Back At Criticism Over A Photo She Shared With Nikki And Brie Garcia

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Bella Twins” brand has been dropped, as Nikki and Brie will now go by the surname Garcia. An article on People.com also confirmed Nikki and Brie’s departure from WWE.

AEW star Britt Baker posted a photo of herself with Nikki and Brie with the caption:

“For real there’s not a single female wrestler today who wasn’t somehow inspired/influenced by @NikkiAndBrie. Thank you.” A fan commented on the photo by writing, “You always throwing shit at WWE even if it is in the most ironic way. Or are you going to tell me that you posted this photo randomly?”

Here was Britt’s response:

“What a horribly toxic take. You do realize I was a fan (just like you) first and foremost? Twitter is becoming unbearable. This is nothing about WWE vs AEW- it’s simply a post to honor two literal legends who inspired me and many others to be a wrestler Have a nice f**king day😘.”

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below:

For real there’s not a single female wrestler today who wasn’t somehow inspired/influenced by @NikkiAndBrie. Thank you. 💕#RoleModels https://t.co/Q5b1Qgo8gz — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) March 14, 2023