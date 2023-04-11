Britt Baker Gives Update On Recovery From Back Injury

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about being proactive with doctors while dealing with her back injury.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On how she is not officially on the shelf but is being proactive with doctors to make sure the injury gets worse: “No, I’m not on the shelf, not to the point where I can’t wrestle or anything. But we’re definitely being proactive with the doctor. I’m getting an MRI, so I have to get a shot to be able to wrestle. We are getting a new MRI this week just to make sure everything’s okay because our medical team, they never will let you work if it’s not safe. I have to say that first and foremost.”

On admitting to being very stubborn and refusing to miss any work despite her back being hurt: “But I’m very stubborn, and I want to wrestle as much as possible. Even if I not gonna wrestle, I’m gonna be at work.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.