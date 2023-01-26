Britt Baker Injury Update Following Being Pulled from AEW Dynamite Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Britt Baker was pulled from her scheduled triple threat match against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm on Dynamite on Wednesday morning, according to AEW.

The scheduled match was changed to Soho vs. Storm in a singles match.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that while he’s not sure what the injury is, he’s been told it won’t keep Baker out for long.

“Yeah, so Britt had an injury. The way it was described to me…I don’t know what the injury was, is that she’s not hurt badly, and she possibly could have wrestled, but it would have been a bad idea for her to wrestle,” Meltzer said.

Bryan Alvarez mentioned Baker wrestling injured in the past, including a broken wrist.

Meltzer added, “Yeah, broken wrist [in the past]….I heard it wasn’t serious. It doesn’t look like it was a knee or anything. Whatever it is, she’s not expected to be out of action for any length of time, is what I was told.”