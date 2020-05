As seen during this week’s AEW Dynamite broadcast, Britt Baker cut a promo where she discussed the knee injury she suffered on AEW Dynamite last week. During the promo, she said she’d be back at AEW’s “All Out” pay-per-view event. Baker accused Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Aubrey Edwards of conspiring to injure her.

