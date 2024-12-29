Britt Baker On Getting Help From Chris Jericho For Her Lights Out Match

AEW star Britt Baker appeared on DDP’s Gauntlet to talk about a number of topics, including top AEW star Chris Jericho giving her some help in putting together her famous Lights Out Anything Goes Match with Thunder Rosa in an episode of Dynamite in March 2021.

Baker said, “That was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my life. I never did a table bump before. Jericho sent me a video beforehand of how to do it, and it was the funniest thing ever. I’ll save it ’til the end of time.”

