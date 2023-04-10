Britt Baker Questions Why Thunder Rosa Didn’t Return To AEW To Cut Promos

AEW star Britt Baker recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baker talked about being part of the AEW All Access show and how weird it was to film at first:

“It’s definitely a little weird. It was weird when they first started filming us, too, but then really quickly you get used to it because they’re literally everywhere with you. I mean, you’re miked all day. I had to figure out how to take it off to go to the bathroom, so I was like, ‘Well this is weird.’ You’re literally miked all day. They’re following you everywhere. If you think they don’t have a camera on you, you’re wrong. They do because it’s not just one camera guy. They have a whole team. They can listen to you all day. So if they hear something juicy happening, they’ll swarm you. Very quickly you just get used to it because it’s abnormal, but then very quickly becomes normal. It was weird for us because we don’t see the episodes before they come out. Everyone was asking me last week, “What’s gonna happen?’ You know what? I have no idea. It’s a blessing and a curse in a way.”

She also cleared up the difference of opinion she has with Thunder Rosa:

“It’s just like on Twitter. People twist and turn your words and say that you said something that you didn’t. All I did on the show was ask if she’s able to travel, and she’s traveling all over the place, and she’s going on Busted Open every week saying, ‘I’m still the champion, then why won’t you just come to work? Why can’t you come cut a promo? Why can’t you come do commentary? Why can’t you come to say hi to the locker room. Kris Statlander has had her knees blown out for over a year now, and she’s there, I think every single week. I have a very workhorse mentality where I want to be at work. As soon as I’m done at Dynamite, I get on a plane and go to the dental office. I can’t relate to that mentality why you don’t want to be at work where you tell everybody you’re the champion of, and I’ll be honest, I’ve asked her that same question twice and she doesn’t have an answer for me either. It’s not that, ‘Oh, I want her to work hurt or I don’t believe in her injury.’ There’s none of that. It’s just why not come to the locker room that you’re the champion of when you can?”

