Britt Baker Reacts to Being Trolled for Sasha Banks Comments, Addresses Cyberbullying

AEW star Britt Baker has responded to fans harassing her on Twitter over comments she made about Sasha Banks earlier this week.

Baker identified Banks as a dream opponent she’d like to play wrestle this week. You may read those comments by clicking here.

Baker responded to the criticism on Twitter after receiving a lot of harsh reactions to her response.

“Those of you trolling me over an interview answer I gave when asked about a dream match opponent should go on to read the rest of the article where we discuss cyberbullying and how toxic twitter can be,” Baker wrote.

She was asked about negative interactions with fans on social media in the same interview when she picked Banks as a dream opponent.

“I think people just go on to Twitter just to be heard in a negative way,” she said. “They just want to say something nasty and hateful and mean, so they will go on to Twitter for literally no [other] reason and they just say it and make sure they tag you in it, too.”

Nearly two years after Japanese wrestler Hana Kimura took her own life after being cyberbullied, Baker highlighted how “horrible” some fans can be. Fans told her to kill herself when she defeated someone in a match, she said.

“We’ve had people in the industry kill themselves over cyberbullying, and you’d think that that would be enough for people to wake up,” Baker said. “Keep your mean thoughts to yourself. You know, the body-shaming and telling me I should go kill myself because I beat so and so in a match, it’s just really, really horrible and toxic.”

This morning, Baker followed up with a tweet saying that some followers need to make friends like Jamie Hayter, while others simply need to get a life.

Baker wrote, “Some of you on here need to get yourself a friend like @jmehytr. [face with kiss emoji] The rest of you on here just need to get a life. [laughing emoji]”

On Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite, Baker defeated Toni Storm in the semi-finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament. She’ll face the winner of Friday’s AEW Rampage semi-finals match between Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander in the finals at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

