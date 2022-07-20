Britt Baker Reacts to Thunder Rosa Comparing Their Rivalry to Top WWE Feuds

The top two stars in AEW’s women’s division are Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker, and as a result of their popularity, they have a great rivalry in the company.

Before their iconic Lights Out bout at St. Patrick’s Day Slam 2021, their first encounter took place at AEW Beach Break 2021. A year later, AEW picked up the feud again, with Rosa losing to Baker at AEW Revolution 2022 before Baker was dethroned as the Women’s Champion by Rosa in a cage match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

Rosa compared their feud to rivalries like The Rock vs. Steve Austin and Trish Stratus vs. Lita when talking on the “Under The Ring Podcast.”

In a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Baker offered some thoughts on Rosa’s perspective. She claimed that she didn’t believe she could accomplish anything at that level.

“No, I think Thunder Rosa should talk the least amount as possible in wrestling and in interviews and in everything and the world would be a better place because she sounds stupid all the time when she says anything. That’s what I think [Baker smiled]. No, I don’t compare myself to people like The Rock and [Steve] Austin or anything like that. In-character, sure, I think I’m better. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. is better than anybody but when we’re talking realistic storyline settings, I don’t think anything right now that I could do would be at that level. Someday? I hope so, maybe and I hope and pray that I can have that type of impact on the wrestling world but, Thunder Rosa, most of the time when she opens her mouth, something stupid comes out.”

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)