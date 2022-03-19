Britt Baker Responds To Claims That “Fake” Thumbtacks Were Used On AEW Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, Thunder Rosa won the AEW women’s title from Britt Baker in a steel cage match during the March 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.

In a video, Baker responded to claims that the thumbtacks used in the match were fake while showing her battle wounds:

“Normally I would never do this, but you guys are pissing me off saying that thumbtacks we use are like gimmicked or fake or whatever. This is where the tacks go in the skin, and this is what happens when they slide around or slip out and slip back in. So, kindly f*** off.”

Heartfelt message from Britt Baker. pic.twitter.com/9oseXKAbk1 — Macho Beard™ (@Machobeard4life) March 19, 2022

Baker also responded to a fan that questioned why she continues to work as a dentist while having a career in AEW:

“I don’t have to. I chose to because I’m a fucking rockstar at two careers, not just one.”