Britt Baker Responds To “Out of Context” Remark About WWE’s Developmental Strategy

Certain fans criticized Britt Baker for previous comments she made about WWE’s developmental system.

Baker, one of AEW’s top stars, has been in the forefront of female wrestling as she continues to achieve remarkable success.

Her words from a 2021 interview with The Washington Post resurfaced on Twitter, prompting her to issue a statement and share exactly what she said.

Baker noted in a previous interview, “I don’t think putting a bunch of models and athletes off the street in a warehouse and teaching them all to do the same thing the same way at the same time is going to create a successful roster. People learn differently and they have different strengths and weaknesses, and sometimes you have to find out what those are on your own.”

In her statement, Baker noted, “This quote is out of context and incomplete. It’s from 2021 when WWE stated they would stop signing indie wrestlers and focus on pro-athletes. I think most pro wrestlers would tell you how valuable the independent wrestling circuit was to their development, and multiple girls you listed all came from the indies. It wasn’t a dig at the PC; it was in support of independent wrestling.”