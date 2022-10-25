Britt Baker Reveals Advice From WWE Star About Internet Criticism

AEW star Britt Baker recently appeared on the Swerve City podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Baker commented on being compared to WWE star Charlotte Flair:

“I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women’s wrestlers of all time. You’re so mean for calling me that. People don’t understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. We are people. On Twitter, they dehumanize us, ‘Oh, we’re just wrestling characters,’ but we’re not, we’re people. This is our job and we want to be good at our job. You’re doing everything you can to not mess up, but sometimes you still might. The next day, you’re working ten times harder to make sure you’re not making the same mistakes because we’re human.”

“Back to Charlotte, her and I have chatted, and she has given me so much great advice just to get through this. She’s given me solid advice to just stay true to what you know is true. Don’t worry about the narratives that fans are creating or what they want to be true because you know what’s going on and what you’re working with. She’s been fantastic to me.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for transcription)