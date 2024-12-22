Britt Baker Reveals Lingering Back And Hip Injuries That Led To Her Break

AEW star Britt Baker appeared on DDP’s Gauntlet to talk about a number of topics, including the various injuries she has had in her wrestling careerr and if she remembers a specific match where she got hurt.

Baker said, “I had quite a few injuries. I had two herniated discs in my back. One in my neck. The problem area is the L5-S1. That affects your hips, your legs, everything. There are days where, if I didn’t get the shot before my match, if I went down, I’m not getting back up. I don’t really remember a specific match where I was like, ‘this hurts.’ It was just over time. ‘This is getting harder. This is getting harder.’ The last match I did was against Statlander at Penn State. I knew then. I got through the match, she’s fantastic, she’s one of my favorite competitors. I knew after that, ‘I’m done. I need to take a step back and rehab some stuff.’ I’ve had so many (injuries). I broke my leg, I broke my wrist, I broke my nose. My back. In a two year span. Now, I have like a small tear in my hip and labrum, I know that’s from the back and favoring it different.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.