Britt Baker Says Collision Opens Up Opportunities For AEW Stars

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently appeared as a guest on the Not Just Football program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the AEW women’s star spoke about how she is excited for the opportunities that AEW Collision provides for the talent roster.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On how Collision provides the roster with more opportunities: “It’s awesome because it gives more people TV time. We have such a huge roster and we have the best wrestlers in the world, but there are like 20 of them, there are so many. It’s great to give people a split and more TV time. For us, we’re still getting used to it because we don’t know what show we’re going to be on yet.”

On how AEW has only been around four years and they already have three programs: “It’s not like a hard brand split. It’s not like a Raw and SmackDown thing yet. I don’t know what the plan for that is going to be in the future, but it’s awesome because we’ve only been on TV for three or four years now and we already have three TV shows. The network wanted another show.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes,