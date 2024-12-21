Britt Baker Shares Insight On Her Current AEW Hiatus

AEW star Britt Baker has not appeared in the ring on AEW Dynamite since the November 13th, 2024 edition. However, in a recent video published on Diamond Dallas Page’s YouTube channel, Baker shared insights into how she has been spending her time away from active competition.

Baker said, “I’m filming some fun stuff, can’t wait to tell everybody what it is. It’s on the down low now but it’s really exciting and I think people will be excited about it. I’m learning special stuff, definitely. It’s kind of a whole new world. Our world is special but we have so much more to learn, to make yourself a well-rounded pro wrestler, learn as much as you can.

Been training more in stunts, martial arts and everything I can since I’m off the road right now. So until I come back, I’m like let’s cook up on this time off.”

You can check out the video below: