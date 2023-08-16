Britt Baker Speaks Out About Her Life Outside Of Wrestling Changing Due To Being “One Of The Faces Of AEW”

AEW star Britt Baker appeared on an episode of The Jon Chuckery Show, where she spoke about a variety of topics including how she has taken a “small step back” from dentistry over the last few months to focus on AEW:

“With the ever changing and every growing schedule with AEW, it was getting really hard to manage because I don’t want to be calling off last minute at the dental office all the time if Tony [Tony Khan] needs me for something for a TV taping or to go do media or an event. I hold myself accountable to be available for those types of events because I’m one of the faces of AEW and I want to be available for everything like that. Unfortunately, that means…I don’t want to say closing the door, but I’m definitely taking a step back from dentistry.”

“It’s not fair to be canceling on patients all the time if something else popped up and it’s not fair to the staff. My staff is absolutely fabulous at the dental office, I love them to death. I’m still there a few times a month to check in on my old patients to make sure everyone is okay. I don’t really accept any new patients just because it was getting really tricky to navigate the waters of fans coming into the dental office and not really knowing who is there to be a patient and who is there to get an autograph and picture. It’s fun, but at the same time, it gets frustrating for my staff when they are there to see patients and keep a successful practice going.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)