Britt Baker Speaks Out On Accusations That She Stole Her Role Model Gimmick From Bayley

During a recent appearance on the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, Dr. Britt Baker commented on the accusations that she stole her role model gimmick from Bayley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On accusations that she stole her role model gimmick from Bayley: “No, we did not steal the role model gimmick from Bayley, that’s like a daily thing, and I know we’ve talked about it too. The inspiration came from you, from Chris Jericho, for the role model gimmick, and I don’t want to say I don’t know totally what’s going on with RAW and Smackdown because I try to stay in touch with it but at the same time, I’m a dentist and a professional wrestler, I don’t know every single storyline or going on each week, so it wasn’t until I actually said the word ‘role model’ on TV and then I got the Bayley army coming at me, ‘You’re stealing her gimmick,’ that I even knew that she was calling herself that too. Granted, totally different uses of the words, totally different gimmicks as we call it, but I just kind of want to set the record straight that no, we didn’t steal that from anybody, well I stole it from you, not from her.”

On how she thinks Bayley and Sasha Banks are great: “They’re great, they’re absolutely great, I love them, I think they’re super entertaining, but it’s just completely, totally different than my character and what I’m portraying.”