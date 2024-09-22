Britt Baker To Return On AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary Show

“D.M.D.” is on her way back to AEW.
On the September 21 episode of AEW Collision, a video aired promoting the AEW television return of Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
In the video, it was announced that Britt Baker will make her return on the special milestone five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS scheduled for October 2, 2024.
