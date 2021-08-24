Britt Baker Wants AJ Lee Joining CM Punk In AEW, Comments On Potential Match

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker says she would like to see AJ Lee in AEW.

Baker recently appeared at the Planet Comicon event, right after AJ’s husband CM Punk made his AEW Debut on Rampage, and was asked about AJ returning to pro wrestling for AEW.

“I was a big AJ Lee fan,” Baker said. “One of the first moves I asked my trainer to teach me when I was training was her finisher, the Black Widow. So, that would be really cool. Again, it’s giving the fans what they want. I think for the fans to see both of them [Punk & Lee] in a wrestling ring again in 2021, which is not in WWE…that alone would be evolutionary. So, for that moment alone, I would love to see her in AEW. I would love to see her in the ring with me.”

Baker also said she’d love to see a mixed tag team match between two of pro wrestling’s most popular couples.

“Speaking of her, I would love to see a mixed tag team match involving her, Punk, me and somebody else [Adam Cole],” she said.

AJ has been away from the ring since the March 30, 2015 RAW episode, where she teamed with Naomi and Paige to defeat WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins and current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya.