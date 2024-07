As PWMania.com reported, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is no longer under contract with the WWE and is currently a free agent. This would mean that she is free to go to AEW if she wants to and if the company is interested.

AEW star Britt Baker recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and said she wants to see Beth Pheonix join the company.

Baker wrote, “Yes.”

You can check out Baker’s post below.