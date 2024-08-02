Britt Baker Was Suspended By AEW After Incident With MJF And Alicia Atout

Two of AEW’s biggest homegrown stars are Britt Baker and MJF. However, the two wrestlers were involved in a backstage incident, prompting the company to discipline Baker for her alleged actions.

Since his return to Double or Nothing, MJF has been a major focus in AEW storylines, where he turned heel by laying out Daniel Garcia and winning the International Title from Will Ospreay. For Baker, she returned to the Forbidden Door to confront Mercedes Mone.

The two have recently feuded and are set to face off later this month at All In, where Mone will defend his TBS Title. MJF’s girlfriend has recently joined the promotion as an on-air personality.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Baker was suspended for one or two weeks and fined by the company’s disciplinary committee.

Meltzer stated, “Details have been kept pretty quiet. It came from something backstage at the 7/17 Dynamite where Baker allegedly said something about MJF, and Alicia Atout, MJF’s girlfriend, heard it and told him, and he confronted Baker. This led to an investigation with HR talking to people on 7/24 and I believe the disciplinary committee that did the investigation recommended that.”

It’s unclear if AEW President Tony Khan was involved in the investigation, but everyone tried to keep it quiet. Meltzer continued: “Most of those we heard from were sympathetic to her in this situation.”

It was claimed that the way AEW handled this stemmed from unresolved issues from the past, and that AEW formed a committee to quickly resolve these situations.