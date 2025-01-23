Britt Baker’s Absence From AEW Sparks WWE Interest, But No Move Expected

Speculation continues to swirl around Britt Baker’s status in AEW, following reports from Wade Keller of the PWTorch suggesting that Baker is among the talents not currently being used by the promotion. This has fueled rumors that Baker may be on her way out of AEW, although there is no confirmation of her departure.

According to Keller, the belief is that AEW CEO Tony Khan has opted not to utilize Baker for the time being, though this could change if the right opportunity arises. As of now, she is not expected to return to television imminently. Bryan Alvarez further noted that Baker is still under contract with AEW for quite some time, leaving many in the company puzzled about her absence.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon, it was revealed that WWE would be highly interested in signing Baker if she became available, though they don’t foresee that happening anytime soon.

“We followed up on the Brit Baker potentially being out of AEW story. We did ask an AEW source for clarification, which was met with no comment. We then asked the WWE source if the company would be interested in her if she became available. That’s the key, if she became available, which we were told a resounding yes, but they don’t expect that to be the case anytime soon. WWE does not expect Britt Baker to be available anytime soon.”

While Baker’s future in AEW remains uncertain, her absence from television and the silence surrounding her status have only heightened interest in what could be next for the former AEW Women’s Champion. For now, it appears she will remain off TV, with no clear resolution in sight.