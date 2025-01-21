Britt Baker’s AEW Career May Be Over Due To Backstage Frustrations

Speculation is growing that Britt Baker may be on her way out of AEW. Baker was last seen in action on the November 11, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where she defeated Penelope Ford in singles competition. The match ended with a staredown between Baker and Serena Deeb, sparking fan theories about a potential feud, but the storyline was ultimately dropped. Baker returned briefly at Forbidden Door following a hiatus due to a medical issue, but she has not been used consistently since.

According to Wade Keller of the PWTorch, there is growing belief that Baker could leave AEW, as she is reportedly in a similar position to Miro, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Starks—names rumored to be WWE-bound when their AEW contracts expire. Keller’s report suggests that Baker is frustrated with her status in AEW and is “wildly unpopular” within the women’s locker room. One notable incident mentioned was a reported confrontation with MJF after Baker allegedly spoke negatively about him to other talent, leading to tensions backstage.

Keller also addressed rumors surrounding her situation, refuting claims that AEW has sidelined Baker due to her breakup with Adam Cole. Instead, the belief is that AEW CEO Tony Khan has grown frustrated with Baker and is choosing not to use her at this time. While there is no official confirmation that Baker’s time with AEW is ending, Keller noted that she is not expected back on television imminently unless circumstances change.

Baker’s future in wrestling remains uncertain, but her status has left fans and insiders speculating about what’s next for the former AEW Women’s World Champion. If she does depart AEW, her potential move to WWE could bring a significant shakeup to the women’s division.

“People have been wondering where Britt Baker is. She might be done with AEW, at least the feeling I’m getting from talking to people in AEW is Tony Khan might have her in the same category as some other wrestlers, where they just don’t get phone calls and don’t get called in to show up. There’s a lot of frustration with her, I’m told, and I’ve heard this pretty consistently, she’s wildly unpopular in the women’s locker room. One person said no one ever wants to see her come back, speaking of the women’s locker room. Now, that is a bold, broad statement. I could imagine somebody on social media going, ‘I’m a woman in AEW, and I want her back.’ Okay, fair enough. But I’m just telling you, somebody’s perception is nobody wants her back. That’s how bad it is. Someone’s willing to tell me that. There was the incident with her in MJF, and I’m told that factors into her being off television. But there are other issues with her that have come up. She has become increasingly difficult to work with in a general sense. She has always had a reputation for being difficult to work with. There was a specific situation recently and not counting the MJF, situation, where people just threw their hands up, and I don’t know a lot of details on it, but I was told. A little bit, but where it was sort of, maybe it wasn’t like a huge deal, but it was enough to sort of be the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of just feeling like, you know what, we’ve got a strong women’s division now compared to when she was on top, and we don’t need to deal with her. She’s going to be this difficult to work with. And so that’s where they are with her. I am told the Adam Cole situation is not stopping her like there should be no heat on Adam Cole. He has nothing to do with her not being on TV, even though they were in a relationship. And then, as of last reports, they weren’t. So that’s not a factor. If it ever was it isn’t now. Obviously, she had some stand-up moments in AEW and became a star and was seen as the centerpiece act. But even back then, I was hearing about her reputation and being unpopular in certain circles and difficult to work with, and being fiercely territorial of her role in the company in a way that just felt unsustainable. And from what I’m hearing, at least, the attitude right now, at the moment, the belief is that Tony Khan is fed up enough that he’s going to focus his TV time on others. And I don’t know what that means in terms of her pay and her contract, and it’s possible eventually, things will change. She’ll make a phone call and apologize, or there’ll be five major injuries on the women’s roster, and she’s still under contract, so Tony Khan will call her and go, ‘Well, now we need you.’ Obviously there’s, caveats to this, but at this point in asking around, looks like you should not expect to see her back imminently, and that is the context of why.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)