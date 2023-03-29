Britt Baker’s Feelings About Thunder Rosa Have Remained Consistent In Recent Months

The comments Britt Baker made about Thunder Rosa on the upcoming AEW All Access reality show, which debuts tonight following AEW Dynamite, still stand, according to Baker.

She mentioned that many storylines were put on hold because Rosa was the AEW Women’s Champion at the time in the series trailer, which you can watch below. Rosa has been sidelined since the summer of 2022 due to an injury. While on the sidelines, Tony Khan introduced an interim title, which later became the undisputed title.

The first episode will feature Baker speaking with Jamie Hayter and Toni Storm about Rosa’s decision to relinquish the AEW Women’s Title while making personal appearances.

Rosa’s back injury is being questioned by a number of people, including Baker, as Storm did in September.

She was asked if her opinion of Rosa has changed while speaking with SLAM Wrestling.

“I stand by everything I said because I still have the same questions… You are traveling all over the place for other projects but you’re not coming work where you are the champion? I have that question. I want to know why. I am just asking that question because I’m very passionate and protective of AEW. Anyone can call me a bully but I stand by that and that question still hasn’t been answered to this day. People like Adam Cole would have killed to be able to come to work but he cannot travel. It is not like he was going in and doing a signing or convention or a seminar. They’re not coming to work but he wasn’t able to even leave the house.”

Rosa has been providing Spanish commentary for AEW events and has been present backstage at events, but it is still unknown when she will return to the AEW ring.