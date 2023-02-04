Brock Anderson Says He Always Wanted To Be A Wrestler, Reflects On AEW Tryout Match

Brock Anderson recently appeared as a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the son of Arn Anderson spoke about how he always knew he wanted to be a pro wrestler, as well as his thoughts looking back on his tryout match with All Elite Wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he always knew he wanted to be a wrestler: “I knew since I was twelve years old that this is what I wanted to do. Once I graduated high school, I looked at our parents and I [told them] that there was no point in me going to college. If I gotta go to another company, if I gotta go to Japan… that immediately got [shut down]. Don’t ever bring that up again. [They were like] ‘Go get your education and we’ll double back to this when you have that piece of paper in your hand.’ So I went and did that. I graduated in December 2019 from East Carolina [University]. Then in January 2020, I wanted to start rolling.”

On how he started training hard after he got a degree from college: “I started training, I was training here in Charlotte with Lodi from WCW, he’s got a school about fifteen minutes up the road. Went in there about 2-3 times a week for about a year. I think somehow Cody, just between conversations between him and my dad, had figured out what I was doing and that I was training, keeping track of my progress. I guess he called and was like ‘Anytime he wants to come up, he can have a try out.’ So, I think maybe in February 2021, he [thought I was ready]. This was COVID Jacksonville, so it was different. I walked in, it was a different feeling that Daily’s was doing TV. It was pretty surreal. I had a tryout match with John Skyler, who y’all know. It was pretty nerve wrecking because everybody was out there.”

On how he had 50 people watching his tryout match: “This is when Cody was still doing the classes in the afternoon. But everybody’s out there. I remember Cash [Wheeler] was out there. I remember Hobbs was out there. There were roster guys out there. So there was probably 50 people out there watching me when I usually had 5 people watching. I don’t know if I just exceeded their expectations because their expectations were so low, but I got pretty good feedback from everybody. Cody came up to me and said ‘We can have that match on Dark tonight, if you want.’ I signed that day. It all happened so fast, I can’t really remember any details other than that. It was just boom boom boom boom.”

