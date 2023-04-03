Brock Lesnar Addresses Internet Rumors Regarding His Future With WWE

Last month, Brock Lesnar reportedly told WWE employees that he was “finishing up,” sparking internet speculation about his future with the company.

Lesnar spoke with Daniel Cormier before his victory over Omos at WWE WrestleMania 39 and discussed his future with WWE.

He said, “Every time that I think that I’m done, I’m looking to… then I get in a ring, I get to the building, and that’s the part of the business that I really love. I left the business early because I just didn’t like the travel. I’m just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the then. But I don’t know. I don’t know how much more that I’m gonna… I don’t know how long I’m gonna be around. I don’t know that.”

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)