Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Have Backstage Confrontation At The Royal Rumble

There was a backstage confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle at the Royal Rumble, Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting. The incident was reportedly real and not part of a storyline. Here is what Satin noted:

“Details are scarce at this time, but sources tell us Lesnar and Riddle passed each other while walking backstage and a tense encounter ensued. One source says Brock saw Matt and wanted him to know the reality of the situation between them.”

Riddle has talked about wanting to retire Lesnar during interviews. This was apparently the first time that Lesnar and Riddle ever met in person. While there was a verbal altercation, things did not get physical.