Brock Lesnar And More Added To WWE SmackDown At MSG

Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV during next Friday’s Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured a backstage segment where Kayla Braxton was interviewing Paul Heyman. His phone rang, with Lesnar’s theme song as the ringtone, and it was Lesnar calling. Lesnar interrupted Heyman at one point and later hung up on him, but not after giving him a message to deliver to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Heyman later told Reigns that they have a problem in the form of Lesnar. Reigns downplayed the threat and said he will smash Lesnar when the time is right, but he then started to worry when Heyman informed him that Lesnar will be coming to Super SmackDown next week at Madison Square Garden. Reigns also expressed concern that Lesnar might be at tonight’s SmackDown to cost him the title defense against Finn Balor.

In other news for next week’s Super SmackDown, Seth Rollins vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for the show. This will be a rematch from Edge’s win at SummerSlam.

Edge vs. Rollins II was made after tonight’s SmackDown saw Cesaro defeat Rollins by DQ when Rollins used a steel chair. Rollins taunted Edge and used several of his moves during the match, and then in the post-match attack on Cesaro. Edge ended up making the save and later challenged Rollins during a backstage segment, promising to burn Rollins down one more time at MSG, noting that this time it will end worse than it did at SummerSlam.

* Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch sign their contract for Extreme Rules

