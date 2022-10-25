Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW

WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble.

Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.

While WWE previously stated that next week’s RAW would air on Halloween, the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX has confirmed that the show will be a special Halloween edition.

Aside from Lesnar, the WWE Events website and the arena website have both confirmed that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the house next Monday. Logan Paul is not currently advertised, but he could make an appearance for the final Crown Jewel build.

The dark main event features Lashley vs. Matt Riddle vs. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins, as well as appearances by The Judgment Day, The O.C., Damage CTRL, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Baron Corbin, The Street Profits, Austin Theory, and Kevin Owens.

The following is the current RAW lineup, as well as the Lesnar-Lashley video from this week’s show:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* Final build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley promote their Crown Jewel match

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul