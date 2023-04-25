Brock Lesnar Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

“The Beast Incarnate” is on his way back.

On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that Brock Lesnar will be returning to WWE television next week.

Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick confirmed at the end of this week’s broadcast that we will hear from Lesnar for the first time since his savage attack of Cody Rhodes on the Raw After WrestleMania next Monday night.

As noted, Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes has been announced for WWE Backlash 2023 next month in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com next Monday night for live WWE RAW results coverage.