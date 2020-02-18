Brock Lesnar Announced For Two New Raw Events

Brock Lesnar was announced for the 2/24 Raw in Winnipeg and the 3/2 Raw in Brooklyn.

Monday’s Raw in Winnipeg will be the final before Lesnar defends the WWE Championship in a match with Ricochet at WWE Super Showdown on 2/27.

Here are the Lesnar announcements for 2/24 and 3/2 from the Bell MTS Place and the Barclays Center: