Brock Lesnar Announced For Two New Raw Events

Brock Lesnar was announced for the 2/24 Raw in Winnipeg and the 3/2 Raw in Brooklyn.
Monday’s Raw in Winnipeg will be the final before Lesnar defends the WWE Championship in a match with Ricochet at WWE Super Showdown on 2/27.
Here are the Lesnar announcements for 2/24 and 3/2 from the Bell MTS Place and the Barclays Center:
JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar will be live in Brooklyn March 2nd for Monday Night RAW! @HeymanHustle
🎫: https://t.co/yBkc7gAEPq pic.twitter.com/HshvKGb0Fy
— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) February 18, 2020
‼️HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT‼️
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is coming to Monday Night RAW at the Bell MTS Place! Don't miss the show! Get your tickets now!
🔗: https://t.co/Sa1PWX43Ug pic.twitter.com/yXo2Ji3OPq
— Bell MTS Place (@bellmtsplace) February 18, 2020