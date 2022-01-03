Brock Lesnar Appearing On WWE RAW Tonight?

It was noted earlier that WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned home on Sunday, which likely meant he would not be appearing on tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of RAW.

In an update, PWInsider now reports that Lesnar did not return home on Sunday after all. While WWE has not confirmed Lesnar for RAW as of this writing, it’s expected that he will appear as he’s still on the road.

It’s believed that Lashley vs. Lesnar will be the next feud for the WWE Title, and that feud could move forward with tonight’s RAW. There is no word on if a rematch is in the plans for Big E.