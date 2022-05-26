Brock Lesnar Called Out for a WWE WrestleMania 39 Match

Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE, and during an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Lashley hinted at a rematch at WrestleMania 39 in southern California.

“We’re in L.A. next year, right, for WrestleMania? If we’re in Hollywood it’s a big matchup. For me, I’ve always had these really tough challenges going into WrestleMania, which, of course this one- it has to be another big one. Me and Brock [Lesnar], we still have a little score to settle. I have a win over him and then he ended up winning my title back but we’re not done. We’re not done.”



(quote courtesy of Sportskeeda.com)