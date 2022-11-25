Brock Lesnar Chats With Jake Paul, Offers Him Strong Praise (Video)

Brock Lesnar is proud of the Paul Brothers.
Jake Paul recently shared footage of himself chatting with Lesnar prior to the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia.
During the exchange, “The Beast Incarnate” told Jake, “I’m excited for you guys. I’ve followed you guys, I’m proud of you guys. You’ve done well.”
Check out the video below.
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 23, 2022