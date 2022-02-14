Brock Lesnar Comments On His Legacy In The Wrestling Business

During The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins’ Mount Rushmore of wrestling list was mentioned and Brock Lesnar said the following regarding his legacy in wrestling:

“I don’t, like I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff. That’s what’s important to me. Mount Rushmore of Wrestling…there’s a lot of guys…like this is a business about making money. Okay? Unfortunately, you wouldn’t be doing a podcast if you weren’t making…as the world turns…everything is about turning dollar bills yo.”

“I feel fortunate that I can still be on top and be part of a company that Vince McMahon helped skyrocketed and be part of this pay-per-view [Elimination Chamber].”