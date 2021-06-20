Brock Lesnar Could Be Returning To WWE In The Near Future

While there have been conflicting reports about Brock Lesnar’s WWE status heading into Summerslam, Fightful Select is now reporting that have been “recent talks” between WWE and Lesnar in regards to a return to the company. The site noted the following:

“WWE was said to have plans in order for Brock Lesnar, and hopes that he could return imminently if they have their way. As with anything, until it appears on screen, it’s hardly ever a sure thing.”

In regards to the Summerslam, Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote on Twitter that “WWE originally wanted a deal set for Brock for Summerslam and ended up pivoting to [John] Cena for the main event.”