Brock Lesnar Declares For 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match

You can officially pencil in a massive addition to the field for the men’s Royal Rumble match at the first premium live event for WWE of the New Year this coming weekend.

Brock Lesnar appeared for the second time on WWE television this week on Friday Night SmackDown, attacking Bobby Lashley again after costing him his opportunity at reclaiming the United States title from Austin Theory at Raw Is XXX.

After attacking “The All Mighty,” the “Beast Incarnate” grabbed the microphone and declared himself for the men’s Royal Rumble match at Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

