Brock Lesnar Defeats Cody Rhodes As Cast Comes Into Play At WWE Night Of Champions

At WWE Night of Champions, Brock Lesnar defeated Cody Rhodes in a rematch of Cody’s victory at WWE Backlash. They are now level at 1-1.
Cody’s broken arm storyline was a focal point of the match as he came to the ring wearing a titanium Exost cast. He used the cast to beat Lesnar around the ring and ringside, but it was his arm that cost him the match when he passed out during the second Kimura Lock.
The announcers emphasized how Cody did not tap out to lose despite passing out quickly in the second Kimura.
Click here for full Night of Champions results. Several highlights from the match at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia are included below:
𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐍 𝐍𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐄@CodyRhodes has come to fight! 🇺🇸 💀#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/GBhNPhKIPw
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Cody's arm is shot!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/9qmJMj9wsy
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023
Looks like @BrockLesnar was more than ready this time!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/Ez3A4PubP9
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
What a match!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/5RSUzNNXr9
— WWE (@WWE) May 27, 2023
— @LuigiWrestling (@luigiwvideos) May 27, 2023
Finally! Phew!#WWENOC pic.twitter.com/qwtDG5VsrY
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) May 27, 2023