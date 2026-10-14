Brock Lesnar Delivers Emotional Speech At University Of Minnesota Hall Of Fame

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has received another major honor, earning induction into the University of Minnesota’s M Club Hall of Fame as part of its 2026 class.

Lesnar was recognized for his accomplishments in amateur wrestling, adding another distinction to a career that has included success across multiple sports and professional wrestling.

During the induction ceremony, Lesnar reflected on his journey and the people who helped him achieve his goals, emphasizing that his accomplishments would not have been possible without the support of others. “I feel like I have lived the life of four men. It’s been quite crazy. To reach this level of sport, you don’t do it by yourself. I could have been a number of different things, and I really, truly, every athlete that sits up here, this isn’t about us.”

Despite his extensive list of achievements, Lesnar explained that individual recognition and trophies have never been his primary motivation. “I don’t really care about the accolades. I’m not a trophy guy. I’ve been a number of different things, and I really, truly believe that every athlete that sits up here to reach this level of sport, you don’t do it by yourself.”

Lesnar continued by expressing his appreciation for those who believed in him throughout his development, crediting their guidance with helping shape both his athletic career and his personal growth. “For me, I want to just say thank you to the people that believed in me, helped grow me as a human being, and all of the above. I couldn’t be here. None of us would be here without that stuff.”

He concluded his remarks by acknowledging the parents and coaches who dedicate their time to supporting athletes. “So, thanks, everybody—all the parents and the coaches. It’s just unachievable without you all. And thank you.”

Before becoming one of WWE’s most recognizable stars, Lesnar established himself as an accomplished collegiate wrestler at the University of Minnesota.

His induction into the M Club Hall of Fame recognizes that chapter of his athletic career, with Lesnar using the occasion to highlight the contributions of those who helped him along the way.