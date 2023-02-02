Brock Lesnar Had “Some Backstage Heat” Over an Unplanned WWE Royal Rumble Moment

Brock Lesnar reportedly received some backstage heat after an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match, according to Fightful Select. Although a post-elimination “freak out” was expected, there were apparently a few surprises.

After Lesnar was eliminated by Bobby Lashley, it was reported that a couple of people near the ringside area were caught off guard when Lesnar threw down the steel steps. Furthermore, it is believed that another incident in which Lesnar threw a piece of the announce table into the ring was unplanned.

Fightful reports that the incident that seemed to get Lesnar some heat was an unplanned situation in which referee Eddie Orengo was thrown over the barricade.

Orengo initially appeared to have suffered a foot injury, but it’s unknown what happened to him. He was supposed to be the referee who raised Cody Rhodes’ hand at the end of the match, but that had to be changed when he had to sell to the back.

A source also noted to Fightful, “Heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He’s not going to get in trouble. He’s certainly not going to be fired like Cryme Tyme was. It’s a new regime, new rules, and I’m not sure anyone involved was mad or not, but some people backstage were.”