Brock Lesnar Injured During Match With Cody Rhodes At WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar was portrayed as a babyface when he returned from hiatus at WWE SummerSlam PLE in 2021 to clash with Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

Lesnar defeated Omos in the opening bout of the second night at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The following night on RAW, Lesnar turned heel by attacking Cody Rhodes, sparking a feud for several months.

Rhodes was victorious at Backlash in May, while Lesnar went over at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Their third match took place last Saturday at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, where Rhodes won.

Dave Meltzer stated in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Lesnar was hurt early in the match. It’s unknown what exactly injured him, but he’ll be out for the remainder of the year before returning for WrestleMania season.

Lesnar recently performed onstage with Zac Brown at a concert. You can check out footage of his appearance by clicking here.