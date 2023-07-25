Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in two big segments for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

Next week’s WWE SummerSlam 2023 “go-home” edition of Monday Night Raw goes down from Houston, Texas.

Announced for the show next week is Brock Lesnar. “The Beast Incarnate” will confront Cody Rhodes ahead of their trilogy showdown at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Also confirmed for next week’s Raw is Logan Paul, who will once again confront his SummerSlam opponent, Ricochet.

