Brock Lesnar Merchandise Removed From WWEshop

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36. Lesnar’s on-screen advocate Paul Heyman, recently joined forces with the returning Roman Reigns on SmackDown. Now, WWE has removed Lesnar’s page & merchandise from their online store.

WWE has removed all of Lesnar’s merchandise from the company’s online stores, WWE Shop and WWE Euroshop, and his Superstar pages on both sites no longer exist. Lesnar had 11 items on both the online stores last week. However, when the link is clicked, the search does not generate any results.

WWE Shop and WWE Euroshop items usually remain active on the site even when the merchandise is out of stock or when a Superstar leaves the company.