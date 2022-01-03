Brock Lesnar Not On Tonight’s RAW?, WWE Roster Update On Lesnar

Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in the main event of Saturday’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view by winning the Fatal 5 Way that also included former champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Lesnar was originally scheduled to headline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but the match was nixed when Reigns tested positive for COVID-19.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Lesnar returned home on Sunday, indicating that he will not be on tonight’s RAW from Greenville, SC.

Regarding Lesnar’s WWE roster status, word is that he was officially shifted over to the RAW roster internally today. However, the plan is still to present Lesnar as a “free agent” in the storylines. The official WWE website roster has Lesnar listed as the WWE Champion, but he is not assigned to RAW or SmackDown.

Lesnar is reportedly scheduled to feud with Lashley first, but there’s no word on when that feud will move forward.