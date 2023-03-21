Brock Lesnar, Omos Weigh-In For WrestleMania Set For Next Week’s WWE RAW

Things pick up between Omos and Brock Lesnar next week.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, a big segment for next week’s show was announced.

On one of the final stops on the road to WrestleMania Goes Hollywood, we will see the official weigh-in between “The Nigerian Giant” and “The Beast Incarnate” for their scheduled match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” on April 1 and April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

