Brock Lesnar Once Attempted to Join TNA/Impact Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the rumor that Brock Lesnar attempted to join TNA (Impact Wrestling) around 2007 during his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show:

Angle said, “Okay, Brock calls me. He is not in the WWE. He says, ‘Listen, man. Can you get me in TNA?’ I probably shouldn’t even be saying this now. But you know what? Brock doesn’t care. He said, ‘Hey, what are you making?’ And I said what I was making. He said, ‘If you can get me that, I’ll come.’ I approached TNA, and they said, ‘No, we’re not going to give him that kind of money.’

“I think they were at the top of their budget, where they couldn’t really give any more money out. I was making a lot of money. Sting was making a good bit of money, and then you had a bunch of guys on the roster. You know, TNA, the Carter family funded it for a long time, and then TNA started making their own money, but it just wasn’t enough to bring in another guy for seven figures a year. I don’t think they were capable enough to do that.”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.