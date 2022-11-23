Brock Lesnar Praises Jake Paul and Logan at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)

Logan Paul unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at the Crown Jewel premium live event, despite the assistance of his brother.

Jake Paul intervened by eliminating The Usos before Logan was pinned. Logan is currently out of faction due to a torn MCL and meniscus.

Paul appears to be optimistic about his recovery from injury, as he texted Triple H about possibly facing John Cena at WrestleMania 39. WWE and Jake are also interested in a future collaboration.

Jake recently posted a vlog from his trip to the event, where Brock Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley. During it, Lesnar was seen talking with Jake and expressing his pride in what the Paul brothers have accomplished.

Paul admitted, “I’m a little nervous just because I’ve never done it [wrestling] before.”

Lesnar responded with, “I’m excited for you guys. I’ve followed you guys. I’m proud of you guys. You’ve done well.”

You can watch the complete episode below:



