Brock Lesnar Returning to SmackDown, New WWE Character To Debut and More

Next Friday at the Boston TD Garden, Brock Lesnar will make his return to WWE SmackDown.

Lesnar’s return to the blue brand next week was confirmed by WWE Friday night. WWE and the venue are not advertising Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the event, but Lesnar will be present to promote their Last Man Standing bout at SummerSlam.

In addition, WWE has announced a Face-Off between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan. This will be to promote their rematch for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Next week, Max Dupri and his Maximum Male Models will return to SmackDown. Following last week’s debut of their 2022 Tennis Collection, ma.çé and mn.sôör will present their 2022 Beachwear Collection on Friday.

Next week, Maxxine Dupri will become a part of the Maximum Male Models team. In the storyline, this will be Max’s sister; however, it is still unknown who will play Maxxine.

WWE is advertising Riddle for SmackDown next week. The TD Garden is also advertising a dark main event between The Street Profits and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

