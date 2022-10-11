Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE RAW and Attacks Bobby Lashley (Video)

On this week’s season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Brock Lesnar made a comeback.

Lashley entered the ring to defend his WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins, but he gave a pre-match promo in which he described himself as a fighting champion who had defeated major names such as Lesnar. He previously defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He then addressed Rollins, telling him to come to the ring for the fair championship shot he claims he hasn’t had. At that point, Lesnar’s music hit, and he appeared to a loud pop.

Lesnar looked down at Lashley and gave a shout-out to Brooklyn. He then said good evening to Brooklyn and Lashley as he approached Lashley. In the middle of the ring, Lesnar scooped Lashley for an F5. Fans chanted “one more time!” but Lesnar responded with a German suplex. Fans demanded more, so Lesnar provided another F5. Lesnar then applied the Kimura Lock to Lashley before finally releasing the hold. Lesnar finished the segment by marching up the ramp, pausing to smile back as Lashley tried to recover.

Since losing to Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 30, this is Lesnar’s first WWE TV appearance.

There’s no word yet on when Lesnar vs. Lashley will take place, but we will keep you updated. Lesnar is rumored to perform at the 2022 Crown Jewel PLE.

Click here for WWE RAW results. You can check out a clip from Lesnar’s appearance below: